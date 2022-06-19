Park National Corp OH Buys 5,926 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.