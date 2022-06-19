General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

GM stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.