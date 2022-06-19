New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.