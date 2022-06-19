Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

