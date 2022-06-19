Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $686,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.