Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $234,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

