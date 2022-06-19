Doman Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.3% of Doman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

