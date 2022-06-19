Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

