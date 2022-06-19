Merlin Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.
Shares of V stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
