Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 2,494 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Visa were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average is $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

