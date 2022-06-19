Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

