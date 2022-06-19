First International Bank & Trust Takes $492,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.73 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

