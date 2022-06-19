Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 2,587 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

