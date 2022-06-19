Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

