Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,322.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,610.25.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

