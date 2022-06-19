Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

