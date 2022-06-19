Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,049 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.