Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,610.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

