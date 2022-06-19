Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $704,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

