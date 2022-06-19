Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 276 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,610.25.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

