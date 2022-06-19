Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,322.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,610.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

