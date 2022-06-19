Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

