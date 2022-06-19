Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 179.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $808.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.05. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

