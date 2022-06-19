Symmetry Partners LLC Has $562,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

