Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $212.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

