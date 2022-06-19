Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.