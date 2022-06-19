Doman Group LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Doman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

