Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $147.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $147,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

