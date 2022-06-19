874 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.