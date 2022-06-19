City State Bank Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

