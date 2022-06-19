Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.89. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $445.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

