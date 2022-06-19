City State Bank Invests $1.06 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

PG stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

