1,577 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

