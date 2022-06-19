apricus wealth LLC Invests $654,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

