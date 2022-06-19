Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

