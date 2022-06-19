Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $161,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

SO stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

