Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,454,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

