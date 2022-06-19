Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bokf Na’s 9th Largest Position

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,330.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,616.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

