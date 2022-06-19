Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $298.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.92 and a 200-day moving average of $341.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

