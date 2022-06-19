Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.62 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.