Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Lincoln National stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

