Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

