Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 8,237 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.