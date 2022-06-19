Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $206.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

