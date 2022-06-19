Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 5,065 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

