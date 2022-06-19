Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

