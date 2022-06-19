Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 432.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

