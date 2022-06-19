Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

