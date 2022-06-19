Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

