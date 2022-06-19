Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

